Cardi B and more stars hype up for Super Bowl 2019 with incredible weekend parties
1/9

Before the official coin was even tossed, athletes, movie stars and music icons alike descened upon Atlanta, Georgia to celebrate Super Bowl 2019. The first weeked in February was packed with parties in honor of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams duking it out for the championship title. From zany style to stellar performances, we've compiled highlights from inside the hottest Super Bowl parties just for you!

 

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Only Cardi B could turn a sports party into a style soirée. The extravagant rapper turned up at day three of Bud Light's Super Bowl Music Festival in a pinkalicious show outfit. Although she left little to the imagination with her clothes, it was actually her hair that turned the most heads! We love her flowing rainbow extensions, the tips of which were a matching pink hue.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Day two of the inaugural Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest did not disappoint, either. Legendary band Aerosmith - Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry - rocked the crowd, which was filled with notable guests, at the State Farm arena. Steven brought his usual eccentric style, rocking pop art pants!

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Post Malone also entertained attendees - both with his music and fashion stylings! The young rapper rocked a unique beer pong cup shirt while onstage. He was joined by singer Swae Lee to perform their sensational Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse song Sunflower.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Earlier in the week, headliners like Ciara and Ludacris shook the State Farm arena during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest (EA SPORTS BOWL) kick-off event.

Saturday Night Lights!

Sport Illustrated teamed up with Talent Resources Sports to host a bash in Atlanta ahead of the big game. Their "Saturday Night Lights" event featured a stellar selection of stars, including Lil Wayne, who performed. Guests also enjoyed a unique silent auction with some of the world’s most exclusive sports and entertainment memorabilia.

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

The College Football Hall of Fame fizzed with stars for the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. Pictured here: Rock & Roll legend Jon Bon Jovi sported a Hampton Water hat, his award-winning rosé label, and hung out with good friend and New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft. The duo were joined by Fanatics Chairman, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and Kevin Hart.

 

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Cardi B and Meek Mills got the crowd going as they took to the stage at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. For the super occasion, Cardi brought her style game again, wearing a pair of tiny, silk Louis Vuitton pajamas and white leather pumps.

Super Saturday Night 2019

LOL! Dressed in a sultry black number, Vanessa Hudgens had a blast at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 party at Atlantic Station. The Rent Live! star was joined by various celebrities, including: Emily Ratajkowski, Diane Guerrero, Sarah Hyland, Paul Rudd and more.

Super Saturday Night 2019

Don Draper himself, John Hamm, was also at the sports bash. Looking suave in a blue plaid-print suit, the actor mingled with fellow guests.

