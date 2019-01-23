View 9 pics | Celebrities
Yalitza Aparicio is the cutest in these endearing photos from her childhood

Yalitza Aparicio is the cutest in these endearing photos from her childhood
Yalitza Aparicio is the cutest in these endearing photos from her childhood

Yalitza Aparicio at the Golden Globes 2019
Yalitza Aparicio at the Golden Globes 2019

There’s no doubt Yalitza Aparicio is the actress to watch out for during awards season. Her amazing performance in Alfonso Cuaron’s multi-award nominated film, Roma, has put her in a place where she never imagined she would be. The 25-year-old went from being a preschool teacher to gracing the red carpets of some of the most influential award ceremonies, to even being nominated for an Oscar under the Best Actress category – a dream for many in the entertainment industry. Thanks to her undeniable talent, Yalitza can now check this amazing accomplishment off her bucket list.

Early Days

People all over the world are fascinated by the Oscar nominee’s rise to stardom. The sweet little girl from this photo never imagined she would be an international superstar, far from her native town of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, and next to some of the most prominent stars in Hollywood.

 

Pre Hollywood

Thanks to Univision's Despierta America, who posted these endearing photos of little Yalitza on their Instagram account, we’re now getting a glimpse at her early childhood days pre glamour and beautiful magazine covers.

 

Honor Student 

Yalitza looked to be destined for success even at an early age. This image holds all the proof we need to see the Roma star was one of the best in her class as it features her during a time where she served as a flag escort in school – an honor that in Mexico is only given to students with outstanding grades.

 

Shy Girl

Ironically, Yalitza has confessed in various occasions that prior to starring in the film that brought her to fame, she was very shy and hardly spoke. We can relate to that based off this adorable pic of the actress with a serious face while dressed in a fuzzy dog costume.

 

Enjoying the Spotlight

In contrast to earlier days, the former teacher is now enjoying of the spotlight with one interview after the next. Especially now that she is nominated for an Academy Award – something she confessed completely took her by surprise – Yalitza now more than ever appears in the media eye.

One red carpet to the next

“I’m very happy, it was very surprising. I hope many people are just as happy. As you may know we have several nominations for the film, and many will talk of what goes on in Mexico,” she said in an interview with Despierta America.

Oscar Nominee

Yalitza knows she is making history. She is the first Mexican actress nominated for an Oscar for a film produced in her native language and country. And it's not just that: she's also breaking barriers with her authentic and ethnic beauty.

Superstar

“It’s been a drastic change because I sincerely never thought this would be possible. You’re used to seeing people that look nothing like you on the screen, so much so that you feel this doesn’t belong to you.” She added, ”Also, by means of society you begin to adopt ideas that there are certain stereotypes or certain things that determine you’ll be doing things that are already established.”

