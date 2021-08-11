Elsa Pataky called Chris Hemsworth “her favorite husband” in her happy birthday post for him

Just as Elsa Pataky finished celebrating her 45th birthday, the ‘Fast and Furious’ actress is celebrating her hubby, Chris Hemsworth’s birthday. On Wednesday, the Spanish beauty posted a carousel Instagram post for Hemsworth’s 38th birthday.

The post consisted of pictures that showed Pataky and Hemsworth posing together. Another one was of the ‘Thor’ actor asleep on the couch with his kids, another showing his funny side with a giraffe sniffing his backside, and another photo of him cuddling up to a little animal.

Pataky gushed over her husband writing in the caption of the post, “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever.😝You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness./ felicidades a mi marido favorito. Eres mi mundo. Por muchos años más de risas y felicidad.”

Commenters also wished Hemsworth a happy birthday in the comment section of the post. “U two make the cutest couple😍❤️,” wrote one commenter. “Feliz cumpleaños a Thor!! 🙌❤️,” said another fan.

Pataky and Hemsworth are the definition of couple goals. The famous couple got married in 2010 after dating for less than a year. After two years of enjoying each other’s company, the duo welcomed the birth of their first child, daughter India.