Elsa Pataky happily danced while in lockdown in Sydney, Australia

It is no surprise that Elsa Pataky loves staying active. The 45-year-old actress keeps to a strict workout routine which consists of strength training and yoga. In addition to that, Pataky also loves to dance and she proved that to be true in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, the ‘Fast and the Furious’ actress posted a video of her dancing clearly still celebrating her 45th birthday, which was a few weeks ago, in front of a window that had a stunning view of Sydney behind her. She captioned her post, “#sydneylockdown I Was celebrating my birthday and that I love “dancing on my own” #coupleofweeksago /#sydneyconfinamiento celebrando que era mi cumpleaños y que me encanta bailar.”

Although Pataky is currently in Sydney, despite rumors, she and husband Chris Hemsworth are not selling their Byron Bay mansion anytime soon. According to a report in Confidential, a relator confirmed that the rumor is not true and the couple is not looking to list their $30 million home.