Louis Vuitton Flagship Store Re-Opening - Arrivals
Celebrating Life

Elsa Pataky happily danced while in lockdown in Sydney, Australia

The actress recently celebrated her 45th birthday and seems to still be celebrating.

It is no surprise that  Elsa Pataky loves staying active. The 45-year-old actress keeps to a strict workout routine which consists of strength training and yoga. In addition to that, Pataky also loves to dance and she proved that to be true in her latest Instagram post.

 

On Monday, the ‘Fast and the Furious’ actress posted a video of her dancing clearly still celebrating her 45th birthday, which was a few weeks ago, in front of a window that had a stunning view of Sydney behind her. She captioned her post, “#sydneylockdown I Was celebrating my birthday and that I love “dancing on my own” #coupleofweeksago /#sydneyconfinamiento celebrando que era mi cumpleaños y que me encanta bailar.”

Related Content:

Don’t miss! Elsa Pataky’s sweet birthday tribute from hubby Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky showed off Chris Hemsworth’s hair braiding skills on a horse

Here are some of our favorite celeb bikini moments in honor of National Bikini Day

Elsa Pataky took her kids dirt bike riding, proving she’s not a regular mom but a cool mom

 

Although Pataky is currently in Sydney, despite rumors, she and husband  Chris Hemsworth are not selling their Byron Bay mansion anytime soon. According to a report in Confidential, a relator confirmed that the rumor is not true and the couple is not looking to list their $30 million home.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL©GettyImages
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are not selling their home, despite rumors.

“I see every home that is either on the market or coming on the books and there has been no mention of Chris’s home yet,” the undisclosed realtor said. “That home was built to his family’s unique specifications so it would be surprising for him to sell up now.”

The couple did a significant amount of work to the house and it’s described as a “contemporary LA-style mansion,” according to the Daily Mail. Reportedly when the famous couple moved in, neighbors were complaining saying the Byron Bay neighborhood was becoming too Hollywood.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more