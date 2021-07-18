Elsa Pataky 45th Birthday
FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS

Don’t miss! Elsa Pataky’s sweet birthday tribute from hubby Chris Hemsworth

The Spanish actress is turning 45!

One of the sweetest couples in Hollywood, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, are always sharing great moments on their IG posts. This Sunday, the 37-year-old actor paid tribute to Pataky - who is celebrating her 45th birthday. He commemorates the big day with some throwback photos of the Spanish actress and a loving message:

“Happy Birthday gorgeous @elsapatakyconfidential !! ❤️ 🎉,” Hemsworth wrote alongside the images.

The Thor actor shared one image of Pataky looking - as always- stunning in front of a waterfall.

Elsa Pataky 45th Birthday©chrishemsworth

The second image is the classic Pataky-Hemsworth photo. They are a gorgeous couple! You can see the actress sticking her tongue out as she snuggled up to Chris.

Elsa Pataky 45th Birthday©chrishemsworth
It’s not a secret that this couple is all about fitness! In the IG tribute, Hemsworth add a third pic of the two of them looking fit. Chris posed shirtless on a weight bench wrapping his toned biceps around Pataky’s body.

Elsa Pataky 45th Birthday©chrishemsworth

Fans immediately engaged with the actor’s tribute to Pataky. One follower commented: “It was my birthday on Thursday, will you hold me in your arms like that too? ❤️.” Another said, “One lucky man you are!!..”
Happy Birthday Elsa!


