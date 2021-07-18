Don’t miss! Elsa Pataky’s sweet birthday tribute from hubby Chris Hemsworth

One of the sweetest couples in Hollywood, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, are always sharing great moments on their IG posts. This Sunday, the 37-year-old actor paid tribute to Pataky - who is celebrating her 45th birthday. He commemorates the big day with some throwback photos of the Spanish actress and a loving message:

“Happy Birthday gorgeous @elsapatakyconfidential !! ❤️ 🎉,” Hemsworth wrote alongside the images.

The Thor actor shared one image of Pataky looking - as always- stunning in front of a waterfall.

The second image is the classic Pataky-Hemsworth photo. They are a gorgeous couple! You can see the actress sticking her tongue out as she snuggled up to Chris.