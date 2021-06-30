Prince William has said that his mother Princess Diana would have loved her grandchildren “to bits.” During the 2017 documentary Diana Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the Duke of Cambridge spoke about his late mom, joking, “She’d be a nightmare grandmother. Absolute nightmare. She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare.”

“She’d come and go and she’d come in, probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bath water all over the place and then leave,” William added.

While the Princess of Wales tragically passed away long before she could meet her grandkids, Prince William and Prince Harry are both keeping their mother’s memory alive for their respective children.

“We’ve got more photos up around the house now of her and we talk about her a bit,” William said in the documentary. “It’s hard, because obviously Catherine didn’t know her so she cannot really provide that level of detail, so I do, regularly putting George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers, in their lives and so it’s important that they know who she was and that she existed.”

