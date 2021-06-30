DIANA FOREVER: A special 60th birthday tribute to the People‘s Princess

“And if you are lucky enough to find someone who loves you, then you must protect it.” He took her words to heart.

©GettyImages



She‘d be delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April, have the kind of relationship the Princess dreamed of. They met at university in Scotland, where friendship blossomed into romance. With a strong set of shared values, they‘re mutually supportive and cherish each other’s company. Together they make an unbeatable team, whether they’re taking on the challenges of their royal role or of their role as parents.

Since proposing with his beloved mother‘s ring, William has showered Kate with love tokens, including a £40,000 Cartier necklace, a Cartier Ballon Bleu watch to match her engagement ring, and an eternity band set with brilliant-cut diamonds to mark the arrival of their first child. Now mum and dad to three gorgeous children, they look more in love than ever.

HARRY AND MEGHAN: CALIFORNIA DREAMING

The Princess‘ adored younger son and his wife are living a life she always dreamed of, bringing up their little ones free from protocol in the sunshine of Santa Barbara, California. Harry believes he and Meghan would have had Diana’s blessing for their controversial decision to step back from royal life. “I think she saw it coming,” he has said. ”I certainly felt her presence throughout.”

©GettyImages



Harry says his mother would understand his and Meghan‘s decision to step back from royal life

The Duke is confident that, had the two women in his life known each other, they “would be thick as thieves” and ”best friends”.

Certainly Diana would have approved of the couple‘s championing of diversity and inclusion, and, as a great communicator herself, intrigued by their media projects aimed at “bringing forward different perspectives and voices”.

Just as William and Kate did, Harry and Meghan have paid touching tribute to the Princess in the naming of their daughter. Like Princess Charlotte, Lilibet, born on 4 June, has the second name Diana.

BUILDING BRIDGES

Diana would be saddened by the coolness that now exists between her sons, who were once the closest of friends. Harry‘s comments on the royal family have widened the rift. But we should remember what he told Oprah Winfrey: “I love William to bits, he’s my brother, we’ve been through hell together, we have a shared experience.” He explains their position as “being on different paths”.

©GettyImages



A shared desire to commemorate Diana may help overcome the rift between her sons

Though the siblings‘ paths have diverged, far more unites than divides them. Quite simply, they are the only people in the world who know what it was to have Diana as their mother and then to lose her. And they are both passionately determined to honor her memory. So royal fans around the world hope that her 60th birthday commemorations this summer will be the catalyst for reconciliation.

On 1 July, both brothers are due to attend the unveiling of a statue of the Princess in the gardens of her home, Kensington Palace - close to the spot where Harry and Meghan announced their engagement.

GRANNY DIANA

The Princess‘ sons were her pride and joy, so we can imagine how much she’d have delighted in her grandchildren.

“She‘d love them to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare,” William has joked.

“She’d come, probably at bath time, cause an amazing scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave.”

Diana believed in love, hugs, fun and all the elements of a normal childhood. Now her sons and their wives are following her lead. And they‘re making sure that Diana is part of the picture.

©GettyImages



Princess Diana loved spending time with her kids

William has revealed that his three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, make Mother‘s Day cards for “Granny Diana” every year, and that she often features in their bedtime stories. ”It’s important they know who she was,” he says.

Over in California, she‘s a beloved figure for Harry’s firstborn, Archie. “I’ve got a photo up in his nursery… and it was one of the first words that he said. Apart from ’mama’, ’papa’, it was then ’grandma’, ’grandma Diana’,” says the Prince.

As the Princess‘ grandchildren grow up, it’s touching to see how they take after her in their different ways. For example Charlotte is a keen dancer and full of charm and poise, while her big brother George loves animals and has a sensitive, empathetic streak.

©GettyImages



William and Harry are making sure their children know and love the Princess

And there is one gift from their grandmother that all will share. They‘re being brought up with Diana’s values, especially her belief that kindness and compassion mean more than any title. It will be wonderful to see how this new generation carry her torch forward.

HEALING SPIRIT

“I think the biggest disease this world suffers from is the disease of people feeling unloved, and I know that I can give love... I’m very happy to do that.”

The Princess suffered from unhappiness in her own life, but through that, she found her mission to help others. And she didn‘t choose glamorous causes, but rather, showed an affinity with people shunned or ignored by society.

In 1987, at the height of the AIDS epidemic, she was pictured smiling as she shook hands, gloveless, with a patient. That one photo did more to help remove the shame and stigma surrounding the disease than perhaps anything else could have done.

By the time she died ten years later the Princess was a global humanitarian icon, with a network of powerful friends ready to back her philanthropic missions. The last of these was her anti-landmine campaign. Michael Stone, who accompanied her on a visit to Angola with the Red Cross, recalls the spectacular way she grabbed the world‘s attention.

©GettyImages



Princess Diana brought light into many lives through her humanitarian work

“By walking through a cleared minefield she highlighted the dangers ordinary people were facing every day, demonstrating the split second difference between life and death. She was completely selfless about it,“ he tells us.

With such an example, it‘s no surprise that Princes William and Harry are both committed humanitarians, continuing her work for these and other causes such as homelessness and mental health.

REACHING OUT

“The Princess‘ allure defied borders and cultures. Long before diversity and inclusion were at the forefront of our collective consciousness, she was, without proclaiming it, both an ally and a vessel,” says royal commentator Shinan Govani. “From bonding with indigenous people in New Zealand to cuddling a teenage amputee in Angola, as privileged as her own life was, the Princess saw neither herself nor anyone else as ’different’.”

©GettyImages



The People‘s Princess looked beyond the things that divide us to focus on what we all share

This was as true in her personal as in her public life. Following her divorce, Diana‘s most serious romance was with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. And it was of course Dodi Fayed, a film producer of Egyptian-Turkish origin, who was at her side in the tragic Paris car crash in which she died.

STYLE ICON

From the moment she stepped onto the royal stage, Diana‘s fashion sense was the source of huge interest and inspiration. As she stole her way into our hearts, fashion became the tool that communicated her hopes, dreams and fears. In that she was way ahead of her time. Now, celebrating what would have been her 60th year, we can see even more clearly how she came to claim her place in a pantheon of timeless fashion queens. Like Jackie O, Princess Grace and Audrey Hepburn, she remains so relevant.

©GettyImages



The Princess is recognized as a Queen of Fashion, whose looks still reign in our wardrobes

EVOLUTION OF AN ENGLISH ROSE

Diana’s every outfit came coded with a message. From the newlywed in romantic pastels and frills we witnessed her transformation into the post-divorce Diana, whose sexy body-con dresses and heels proclaimed: “I will survive.” And towards the end of her life, armed with confidence and dedicated to her work, she could finally dress down, rather than up. Her final, most important message was: “I am enough.”

Outfits track her progression from teenage ‘Shy Di’ to a mature woman confident on the world stage:

©GettyImages



The newlywed shimmers in a fairytale Princess gown in 1982

©GettyImages



A breezy look for a day at the polo in 1983

©GettyImages



In a red Catherine Walker sailor suit for a visit to a naval academy in 1989

©GettyImages



For her 1997 trip to Washington Diana chose this sleek red Jacques Azagury gown

ENDLESS INSPIRATION

Diana‘s style has never been more admired than it is today, according to fashion magazine HFM’s editor Jill Wanless. “Avant garde US designer Virgil Abloh based an entire collection on her 1980s and 90s outfits for his label Off-White,” she points out.” And it’s not just designers - modern tastemakers have been heavily influenced. With preppy baseball caps, college sweatshirts and mom jeans, models such as Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid have revived the Princess’ school-run look. Rihanna, who paid homage in a souvenir-store Diana T-shirt with thigh-hight Manolo boots, says: ’Every look was right... she was a gangsta with her clothes.’”

Naturally, Hollywood also recognises the Princess‘ star quality, with A-listers like Julia Roberts, Renee Zellweger and Angelina Jolie all parading Di-inspired looks on the red carpet.

From A-listers to influencers, celebrities pay homage to the Princess‘ style:

©GettyImages



Pop star Harry Styles stands out from the flock in this fun look

©GettyImages



Angelina Jolie dazzles in a Di-inspired gown

©GettyImages



Kristen Stewart‘s bolero ensemble echoes Diana’s

©GettyImages



Julia Roberts‘s sexy black number is almost a copy of Diana’s

REWRITING ROYAL DRESS CODES

Not only Diana‘s daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan, but royal ladies everywhere pay tribute to her with their outfit choices. From a sharp color-block suit to a sleek asymmetric evening gown, there are constant echoes in the wardrobes of our Queens and Princesses.

The Princess rewrote the rules of royal dressing. These days, it is still smart, but the stiffness is gone. It‘s fine to have fun, even on formal occasions. And mixing designer labels with high street brands makes today’s regal fashionistas so much more relatable.

Kate leads the long parade of royal ladies who‘ve learned from how Diana dressed:

©GettyImages



Her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton wears the Princess‘ signature polka dots

©GettyImages



The Duchess of Cambridge does full-on evening glamour á la Diana

DIAMOND PRINCESS

Amazing jewelry made Diana even more dazzling. For her engagement ring, she chose an enormous sapphire that matched her eyes. The Spencer family‘s heirloom headpiece held her wedding veil in place, while later, Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara, with its lustrous drop pearls, became a favorite. As with everything, Diana did things her own way. She would often repurpose jewelry, for example wearing a diamond and sapphire necklace as a headband.

Diana had access to a priceless collection of precious jewelry:

©GettyImages



She wore the Queen Mother‘s brooch as a necklace with seven strands of pearls

©GettyImages



The Princess favoured short necklaces that showed off her graceful neck

©GettyImages



Queen Mary‘s Lover’s Knot tiara combines diamonds with lustrous pearls

©GettyImages



She wore the ‘Swan Lake necklace’ to the ballet in summer 1997

MODERN MUSE

Diana lives on in all the arts, especially in painting, film and TV, where her story is constantly reinterpreted. The long roll call of actresses who‘ve played the Princess includes Catherine Oxenberg, Naomi Watts, and most recently The Crown’s Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her performance. This, Diana’s 60th birthday year, will see her celebrated both in a new Broadway musical and in Spencer, a movie starring Kristen Stewart. The Twilight star says: “I don’t want to just play Diana – I want to know her implicitly.”

Each new generation feels that same desire to know Diana. Girls creator Lena Dunham sums it up when she describes Diana as “an object of fascination and not just because she was a Princess – she projected a kind of ambition and hunger to be heard, seen and understood in her totality... Her mystique, beauty and longing made her a beautifully complex figure to adore.”

It‘s no surprise that such a fascinating woman is celebrated in all the arts, especially on screen:

©GettyImages



A picture of the Waleses is presented to them on a tour of Saudi Arabia