Albert of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grimaldi visits grandmother Grace Kelly´s house

View Galleries
-
Shawn Mendes speaks up about his relationship status
While fans may have been disappointed to not see an onstage kiss between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello during their otherwise steamy Señorita...
-
Olympic champion Blanca Fernández Ochoa disappears without a trace
As she had many times before, Spanish Olympic medallist Blanca Fernández Ochoa, 56, left her house on August 23 ready to do some trekking. The Alpine...
-
Grace Kelly's granddaughter traces her footsteps with special trip: 'I can feel her spirit'
Princess Grace’s granddaughter is following in her footsteps. After attending the royal wedding of her cousin Louis Ducruet in Monaco, Jazmin Grace...
-
Princess Charlotte´s godfather to wed Prince George's teacher
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are total pros when it comes to weddings. At such a young age, they do have quite a lot of experience! As...
-
See ALL the cutest pictures of Ricky Martin's adorable kids