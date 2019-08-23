View 3 pics | Back to story

Queen Elizabeth is having a family reunion at her summer estate!

Queen Elizabeth is having a family reunion at her summer estate!
Queen Elizabeth is having a family reunion at her summer estate!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make history hiring an all-female senior staff
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make history hiring an all-female senior staff
Queen Elizabeth hosts Kate, William, more at Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth hosts Kate, William, more at Balmoral

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had lunch with Queen Elizabeth on August 23 in Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth hosts Kate, William, more at Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth hosts Kate, William, more at Balmoral

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, and his family, wife Autumn Phillips and daughters, Isla, seven, and Savannah, eight, (pictured with Charlotte and George in 2018) are also at the Queen's summer residence.

Royals at Balmoral
Royals at Balmoral

Members of the British royal family traditionally visit Balmoral during the summer months. Princess Eugenie has previously revealed that her "Granny" is "the most happy" in the Highlands.

