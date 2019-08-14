Grace Kelly's granddaughter traces her footsteps with special trip: 'I can feel her spirit'

View 5 pics | Back to story

Grace Kelly's granddaughter Jazmin Grimaldi follows in footsteps with special trip to Ireland
Jazmin had a mini Irish family reunion at the Newport House, where her grandmother Grace Kelly previously visited and reconnected with the Kelly side of their family years ago.

Prince Albert's daughter spent time with her Aunt Annie. Jazmin revealed, "[Annie] met and welcomed my Grandmother when Grace first visited. Anne was 19 years old and is now a sprightly 80 years young, the last in her family. The beautiful reconnecting and meeting of generations!”

During her trip, the aspiring actress went paddle-boarding.

Jazmin stayed at the same hotel Grace Kelly did. She confessed, "I can feel her spirit.”

Jazmin has previously shared her admiration for her Oscar-winning grandmother. Back in February she paid tribute to Princess Grace writing, “My Grandmother was a talented actress and beautiful human being inside and out. I hope to follow in her footsteps and define my OWN path."

