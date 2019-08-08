View 8 pics | Back to story

Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch mom Kate and dad William compete in sailing race

© Getty Images

Prince George watched his parents compete from another boat with his grandfather Michael Middleton.

© Getty Images

William and Kate hosted the inaugural regatta The King’s Cup on the Isle of Wight to raise awareness and funds for eight of their patronages.

© Getty Images

Kate Middleton showed off her summer tan at the charity race.

© Instagram

The eight boats in the sailing race were captained by the Duke and Duchess, as well as eight celebrities.

© Getty Images

The royal mom-of-three looked sporty for the outing wearing shorts and a baseball cap, while sweeping her lighter locks up into a ponytail.

© Instagram

The Duke and Duchess hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, while also raising support and funds for causes they support.

© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte (top right) also attended the charity race with her big brother.

© WireImage

The little Princess wore a life jacket like Prince George.

