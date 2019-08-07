View 3 pics | Back to story

Why this European royal won't be using the title 'Princess'

date 2019-08-07
Why this European royal won't be using the title 'Princess'

Norway's Princess Martha Louise announces life change regarding royal title
Norway's Princess Martha Louise announces life change regarding royal title

Norway’s Märtha Louise announced on Wednesday, August 7, that she will no longer use her royal title in a “commercial context.” The Norwegian Princess, 47, revealed that she came to the decision after speaking with her family.

Märtha’s recent “life change” comes ahead of her first webinar with boyfriend Shaman Durek. The couple is set to host their “Sit Down Social Webinar” on life, love, and change on August 10.

“There have been many discussions about my use of title in a commercial context lately. The fact that I used Princess in the title of my tour, I have said before that I am very sorry, and I still stand by that. It was a mistake and I understand that it provokes when the princess title is used this way,” the royal penned on social media. “The discussions are something I have taken seriously, and in collaboration with my family we have found that it is best that we make some changes.”

 

She added, “We have therefore jointly come to the conclusion that I use the title princess when I represent the Royal House, do my official assignments at home and abroad and in private contexts."

