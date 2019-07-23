View 6 pics | Back to story

Queen Letizia shows us how to rock the chicest ponytail for summer

Queen Letizia shows us how to rock the chicest ponytail for summer
Queen Letizia shows us how to rock the chicest ponytail for summer

© Getty Images

Queen Letizia served a master class on how to rock a chic ponytail this season.

© Getty Images

The royal stepped out on Tuesday, July 23, for a busy day of engagements in Spain, styling her glossy tresses up in perhaps one of the most stylish, yet simple, ponytails we’ve seen to date.

© Getty Images

King Felipe's wife separated her shorter layers from the ponytail and swept them off to the right side of her head and tucked the portion behind her ear, while her longer locks were pulled back into a smooth mid-height wrap ponytail.

© Getty Images

The royal looked pretty in pink wearing a pink button detail sheath dress by Michael Kors to meet with Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell, who won three medals during the recent World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

© Getty Images

The royal's sleeveless frock highlighted her toned arms.

© WireImage

Ona twinned with the Queen styling her long hair up into a ponytail for the royal audience.

