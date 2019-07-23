Queen Letizia shows us how to rock the chicest ponytail for summer

View Galleries
Queen Letizia receives touching gift at her namesake awards
Royal ladies seem to be thinking pink these days. Less than a week after Kate Middleton made a colorful splash at her nephew Archie’s christening in...
Queen Letizia wore an amazing optical illusion dress – perfect for petites!
Queen Letizia and her two daughters Princess Leonor, 13, and la Infanta Sofia, 12, enjoyed a girl's outing along with King Felipe’s mother,...
Queen Letizia and daughters cover King Felipe in kisses as they kick off Mallorca vacation
Spain's Queen Sofia takes granddaughters to see royal-approved movie
Queen Sofia of Spain enjoyed a special summer outing with two of her grandchildren on Tuesday night. King Felipe’s 80-year-old mother stepped out...
Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima head to the UK for The Order of the Garter
Royal families unite! On Monday, June 17, the Order of the Garter service took place at Windsor Castle, and many prominent royals came out to join...