Kate Middleton has fun day out at Wimbledon with her girlfriends

Kate Middleton has fun day out at Wimbledon with her girlfriends
Kate Middleton has fun day out at Wimbledon with her girlfriends

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Tennis fan Kate Middleton was clearly in her element on Tuesday as she enjoyed a fun day out at Wimbledon at the All England Tennis Club. The mom-of-three – who is a regular attendee at the prestigious tennis championship – joined her two good friends Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong on court 14 of the second day of the tournament and the friends were in high spirits – laughing and joking together as they watched a match in the women’s singles competition. Scroll on to see more pictures from Prince William’s wife’s fun sporting date with her besties.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Wimbledon fashion

Kate definitely scored match points for her Wimbledon fashion choice – a chic white button-up dress by London boutique Suzannah, which she accessorized with an Alexander McQueen belt and black heels.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Courtside action

The friends are glued to the action as they watch Harriet Dart take on Christina McHale on court 14. British number four Harriet defeated her American opponent as they clashed on one of Wimbledon's outside courts. It was a first Wimbledon victory for the rising British star.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Royal regular

The Duchess has been a regular at the tournament since her first visit as a royal in 2011 - she is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) - the organization which stages Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Tennis lover

Last year the Duchess visited a tennis training session at a South London school in and joked at the time how she was less "sporty" now she has her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She told the children at the school: "I love tennis, I think it's a great sport. I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies."

Kate Middleton, Floella Benjamin

Nice to meet you

No matter where she goes, the Duchess always takes the opportunity to meet someone knew. Kate shook hands with actress Floella Benjamin before taking her seat in the royal box on Centre Court.

Kate Middleton, chairman Philip Brook

Let's chat 

A lady about the game, Kate was deep into conversation with chairman of AELTC Philip Brook in the Royal Box. The Duchess watched Germany's Tatjana Maria play against Germany's Angelique Kerber.

 

Kate Middleton Wimbledon face

Game face

One of the best parts of Wimbledon – royal reactions. Kate delivered plenty as she sat in the royal box for the women’s singles match.

