What Baby Sussex's birth means for Princess Charlotte

View Galleries
-
Cambridge cuteness overload: The best photos of George, Charlotte and Louis from 2018
-
Have a merry, royal holiday with these gifts inspired by Kate, Meghan, more
-
Did you notice the similarities between first birthday shots of Louis, Charlotte and George?
Prince Louis' official birthday portraits have been released in honor of his milestone year! In the photos, taken by mom Kate Middleton at the...
-
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's birth was so different
The royal baby is finally here! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy – and if his arrival is anything...
-
A royal birth: Where was Baby Sussex born?
It happened—Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby boy together on Monday, May 6, and as speculated, the couple broke royal...