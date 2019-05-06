View 5 pics | Royals

What Baby Sussex's birth means for Princess Charlotte

...
What Baby Sussex's birth means for Princess Charlotte
You're reading

What Baby Sussex's birth means for Princess Charlotte

1/5
Harry reveals Meghan was overdue as he gives emotional speech about son's birth
Next

Harry reveals Meghan was overdue as he gives emotional speech about son's birth
Princess Charlotte cousin Baby Sussex
© HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte cousin Baby Sussex

Princess Charlotte remains the only Princess of her family following the birth of her newborn cousin, Baby Sussex. While many royal fans thought that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were expecting a girl, the pair instead welcomed a son on May 6, 2019. Back in 2015, Prince Charles was delighted by the birth of his first granddaughter, Charlotte. He told reporters at the time, "I was hoping for a granddaughter, someone to look after me when I am very old." With Baby Sussex's arrival, Princess Charlotte, four, remains the only girl on both sides of her immediate family (Middleton and Mountbatten-Windsor). Click through for a look at the boys Charlotte is surrounded by…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby Sussex

Baby Sussex

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child is Princess Charlotte's youngest first cousin. The newest member of the royal family was born on May 6 and is now seventh in line to the British throne. The baby and Charlotte share the same birth month, with Kate Middleton's daughter's birthday being May 2. While Charlotte's little cousin does not live at Kensington Palace like her, she will no doubt enjoy doting on the baby during visits to Windsor.

Prince George cousin baby Sussex
© Getty Images

Prince George cousin baby Sussex

Prince George

The future King is Charlotte's big brother. George was born in 2013. The brother-sister duo, who are close in age, appear to have a sweet relationship and have been pictured horsing around during family outings. Discussing her children in 2017, Kate Middleton revealed that "[Princess Charlotte] is the one in charge."

Prince Louis cousin Baby Sussex
© HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Louis cousin Baby Sussex

Prince Louis

Charlotte was the youngest member of the Cambridge brood until the arrival of her baby brother Prince Louis in April 2018. The Princess has proven to be an amazing big sister. Charlotte melted hearts around the world kissing her baby brother in one of Louis' first photos. She also sweetly held her little brother's hand in one of his official christening pictures.

Pippa Middleton son Arthur
© WireImage

Pippa Middleton son Arthur

Arthur Matthews

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' son is currently the Cambridge children's only cousin on their mother's side of the family. Arthur, who was Charlotte's first first-cousin, was born in October 2018 at the same hospital, St. Mary's Hospital, where Kate Middleton gave birth to her three kids. Given how close Kate and sister Pippa are, we can assume their children will have a sibling-like relationship growing up.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries