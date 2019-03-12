Kate Middleton gives update on Prince Louis, makes adorable friends in Lambeth: see the pics

Kate Middleton spent her day away from her kids – with kids! The Duchess of Cambridge marked another low-profile engagement on Tuesday, March 12, during her trip to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center.
George, Charlotte and Louis’ mom learned about the Lambeth Early Action Partnership program and the Parent and Infant Relationship Service. The programs support parents, carers and children and educates on the importance of early intervention for children in underserved communities.
The Duchess, who is an advocate for children’s mental health, also participated in group sessions with fellow parents. The royal wasn’t the star of the show. The Duchess was surrounded by a host of tiny members of the community – who are an active part of the programs.
In her children’s absence, Prince William’s wife beamed with joy as she met some of the tiny tots. Scroll through to see the best pictures from Kate’s outing.
A new look
Kate Middleton stepped out of her traditional dress and opted for parents. The royal was chic in a purple blouse by Gucci and black trousers by Jigsaw as she arrived at the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center.