Kate Middleton gives update on Prince Louis, makes adorable friends in Lambeth: see the pics
Kate Middleton spent her day away from her kids – with kids! The Duchess of Cambridge marked another low-profile engagement on Tuesday, March 12, during her trip to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center.

George, Charlotte and Louis’ mom learned about the Lambeth Early Action Partnership program and the Parent and Infant Relationship Service. The programs support parents, carers and children and educates on the importance of early intervention for children in underserved communities.

The Duchess, who is an advocate for children’s mental health, also participated in group sessions with fellow parents. The royal wasn’t the star of the show. The Duchess was surrounded by a host of tiny members of the community – who are an active part of the programs.

In her children’s absence, Prince William’s wife beamed with joy as she met some of the tiny tots. Scroll through to see the best pictures from Kate’s outing.

 

Kate Middleton stepped out of her traditional dress and opted for parents. The royal was chic in a purple blouse by Gucci and black trousers by Jigsaw as she arrived at the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center.

The Duchess learned about the programs offered to children, parents and caretakers in underserved communities. The Parent and Infant Relationship Services (PAIRS) and Leap Lambeth have partnered to bring more awareness to certain causes.

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

The mother-of-three joined fellow mothers and their adorable children for the “Together Time” session. As the little ones ran around, the adults discussed topics such as breastfeeding, bath time and more.

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

Although her children weren’t in attendance, they weren’t far off in her brain. During a chat with one of the mothers, the 37-year-old gave and update on her and Prince William’s baby boy, Louis.

“Louis just wants to pull himself up all the time,” she told the mom. “He has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them.”

Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

Kate had enough giggles and tickles to go around. The royal got on the floor and played around with adorable children who ranged from infant to three-yearso-old.

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

During the engagement, Kate met 23-month-old twins, Kamina and Kashay, who according to their mother, also go by “double the trouble.”

 

Kate was particularly entertained by one little boy. During her visit, Kate also participated in a “Circle of Security” where mothers open up about their parenting struggles.

 

