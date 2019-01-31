View 11 pics | Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bristol: All the best pics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bristol: All the best pics
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bristol: All the best pics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bristol
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bristol

It’s been a busy week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess had a host of solo engagements, but finally stepped out together for a day in Bristol on February 1.

The royal parents-to-be attended three engagements on the snowy day in the city. The elements didn’t get in the way of the pair or the eager well-wishers who greeted them upon their arrival. The duo braved the snow (Meghan in style) as they took on the day.

The 34-year-old Duchess and the 37-year-old Prince had a full day. Making visits to the Bristol Old Vic Theatre, One 25, and the Empire Fighting Chance Charity. Scroll through to see the best photos from the day.

 

A warm welcome on a cold day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre. Before heading in, the royal pair stopped and shared some sweet moments with well-wishers, big and small. The Duke and Duchess spoke with children from the Abbeywood nursery school.

 

While they were excited to see the kids, the royals wanted to make sure they were warm. At one point, the 34-year-old Prince bent down to ask one little boy if he was keeping warm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Snow angel

Meghan was all smiles as she greeted the well-wishers. The mommy-to-be kept warm in a coat by William Vintage, as she braved the snow to talk to the crowds.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Old Vic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Old Vic

Bristol Old Vic

A time for the theatre! Prince Harry and Meghan visited the newly renovated theatre. 

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal 

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan

Sound off!

Harry and Meghan spoke to a teen while exploring the Noises off exhibition. During their chat, a teen boy got a little took comfortable with the pair, casually dropping the f-bomb. Always good sports, the royal pair took it in stride.

Twitter/@kesingtonroyal 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle One 25 charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle One 25 charity

One 25 Charity

The Duke and Duchess made a surprise visit to the charity which works to protect Bristol’s most vulnerable women. One 25 is an outreach for women who are sex workers, encouraging them to build lives away from the streets.

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kitchen
© Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kitchen

Kitchen Time

No stranger to the kitchen, Meghan was hands on as she and Harry helped pack lunches and clothing that would be distributed to the women working on the streets.

 

Meghan Markle bananas

Meghan Markle bananas

Kind words

The Duchess grabbed a sharpie and wrote positive affirmations on the peels of each banana going in the bag. “I am in charge of banana messaging,” the mommy-to-be said as she wrote on the peels.

Some of the messages read, “You are brave.” and “You are strong.”

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonpalace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at One 25

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at One 25

Picture Perfect

The parents-to-be ended their visit with smiles. The Duke and Duchess posed with the women of the charity.

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal 

Harry and Meghan Boxing
© Getty Images

Harry and Meghan Boxing

Empire Fighting Chance

Harry and Meghan ended their day with a little bit of sports. The royal pair visited the Empire Fighting Chance gym. The program works with roughly 200 children ages 9-18, teaching them respect, self-control and discipline.

 

Prince Harry dukes
© Getty Images

Prince Harry dukes

Put up your dukes

Prince Harry got into his best fighting stance as she spoke to members of the non-contact boxing studio.

 

Prince Harry boxing gloves

Prince Harry boxing gloves

A special moment

Prince Harry smiled as he was presented with a special set of gold boxing gloves. Earlier, the Prince, who lost his mother at the age of 12, cleared a room so he could talk to a teen who lost one of his parents. 

 

“It just got a bit emotional because he mentioned something. He knew some stuff about me and the same thing happened to me,” Iestyn Jones said about his talk with the father-to-be.

 

“We had a chat for about 10 minutes.“When we had a group picture at the end he made sure I was standing next to him. They were lovely people. I didn’t expect them to be like that. They were amazing people." 

Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal 

