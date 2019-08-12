View 8 pics | Lifestyle

...
Kylie Jenner's birthday tour of Italy: All the bling, surprises and amore

© @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner is feeling 22 and celebrating with a lavish vacation. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was joined by her boyfriend Travis Scott, their daughter Stormi Webster, her mother Kris Jenner and a host of friends for a trip to Italy. Kylie gave her over 143 million followers vacation envy as she shared gorgeous pictures from the getaway. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Sicko Mode rapper put their amore on display.

Stormi stole the show as she sung the birthday song for her mommy, and Kris Jenner was the definition of “unbothered” as she soaked up the sun and blended in with the décor. Raise a glass and brace yourself for #travelgoals as we look back at Kylie’s blinged-out, destination birthday trip. Scroll ahead to see the best moments from the trip.

 

Happy Birthday

Kylie Jenner traveled to Italy in honor of her 22nd birthday. The beauty mogul posed in front of a stunning floral arrangement marking the occasion. 

© @kyliejenner

Birthday bling 

The 22-year-old showed off a custom necklace in the shape of her Kylie Cosmetics logo that was gifted to her by her beau. 

© @kyliejenner

#BirthdayTour

Kylie showed off her birthday (swim)suit for the cameras. 

© @kyliejenner

The perfect Stormi

It wouldn't be a trip without her favorite girl. Kylie and Stormi shared a sweet kiss in Positano. 

"Blessed," she wrote on the pic. 

© @kyliejenner

Daddy-daughter duo

Kylie shared a couple of candid moments between the two loves of her life. 

© @kyliejenner

That's amore!

Kylie and Travis took in the sights and got a stunning picture in the process. 

© @kyliejenner

Raise a glass – grab a bite 

Of course the vacation was filled with fabulous food and equally fab drinks. 

© @krisjenner

Momager on duty!

Kris Jenner was one of the fab guests on hand for the celebrations and couldn't get enough of the decor. We wonder why.

