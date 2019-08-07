Kylie Jenner was gifted a $21K statue for her birthday - see the pictures!

View Galleries
-
Watch Kylie Jenner ink her love Travis Scott with a matching tattoo ahead of the Met Gala
While an engagement ring is still up in the air, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott definitely just made their relationship a little bit more permanent,...
-
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting married?
Kylie Jenner is getting ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday on the Italian coast, but recently she was seen boarding a private jet with a white dress...
-
Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian get wild during makeup tutorial
It’s Friday and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters know it! One day before her 22nd birthday, Kylie Jenner shared a hilarious makeup tutorial with her...
-
David and Victoria Beckham enjoy a family vacation in Italy - see all the pics!
The Beckham family is taking Italy! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, along with their four kids—Brooklyn, Romeo James, Harper Seven and...
-
Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her next big gig! The 50-year-old star is kicking off the international leg of her It's My Party tour on August 1...