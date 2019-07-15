View 6 pics | Lifestyle

Supermodel Nina Agdal's summer essentials list just made packing so much easier

Supermodel Nina Agdal's summer essentials list just made packing so much easier
Supermodel Nina Agdal's summer essentials list just made packing so much easier

Nina Agdal, Moxy Copenhagen
© Taylor Ballantyne

Nina Agdal, Moxy Copenhagen

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal is all about that hygge life. “It’s the traditional Danish word that you can't actually translate into any word because it's so many [things],” the supermodel shared with HOLA! USA during her latest trip home to Denmark. “It kind of means like cozy, family time. It can include games or a drink or just hanging out watching TV, but it's like a social setting where there's a certain mood of just pure relaxation.” And that’s exactly how she feels when she touches down in her native country. “It depends on work, but I try to come back at least twice a year.”

 

For her most recent visit, one very special person wasn’t able to make the trip that included a stay at Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen – her boyfriend Jack Brinkley Cook. “He loves it,” she added. “He's so jealous right now. He's like, ‘Don't send me anymore pictures. I can't handle it.’”

 

Nina Agdal with her mom
© Taylor Ballantyne

Nina Agdal with her mom

Nina taking in the sights at the Moxy with her mom

 

One aspect that Nina, who is from Hillerød, Denmark, misses about her native country is how she feels when she is there. “It's a different mentality I find from America. I love living in the U.S, but it's a very different mentality in the way you live, and you kind of just don't seem to stress so much.”

 

With the season of travel upon us, the Koio sneaker designer wanted to ensure packing isn’t a contributing factor to those stresses. Though she won’t be able to get away until the fall because of Jack’s new business venture, keep scrolling to see what Nina always includes for her jetsetter lifestyle.

Nina Agdal bikini
© @ninaagdal

Nina Agdal bikini

A bathing suit

“I bring a swimsuit with me everywhere, even if there's no beach. You never know what's going to happen! Maybe we're going to play with a hose or something."

 

Ganni sandals
© Ganni

Ganni sandals

Comfortable shoes

“A good of pair of walking sandals because obviously I like walking, and I don't want to walk in flip flops for 12 miles. I have a pair from Ganni, which are amazing. It’s a Danish [brand], and they're so comfortable and still cute, so I bring those with me everywhere.”

 

Gucci tote
© Gucci

Gucci tote

A tote

“A good summer bag that can just hold everything that you need –sunscreen, sunglasses, a bottle of water. I have a carry on from Gucci I got for my birthday. I didn't buy it for myself. I would never! My Gucci is like my splurge carry on, but I really take good care of it.”

Nina Agdal, Italy
© @ninaagdal

Nina Agdal, Italy

Sunglasses

“I switch them up so much. I bring like five pairs because they can change the entire vibe [of an outfit], so you can just keep the same look on and just switch the glasses.”

