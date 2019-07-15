Supermodel Nina Agdal's summer essentials list just made packing so much easier

View Galleries
-
Sofia Carson shares exclusive photos from her big night being honored by the Los Angeles Ballet
-
Award-winning journalist Mariana Atencio's tips to owning your Latinidad
Award-winning journalist Mariana Atencio wants you to know you are perfectly Latina!
-
Find out Carolina Bermudez's top moments from the Grammys: Do you agree?
-
The 10 items you need to turn your bathroom into an at-home spa you'll never want to leave
Transform your bathroom into an at-home spa with these products
-
Find out what the stars will eat at the Golden Globes and make the specialty drink at home
Be the star of the night and make the Golden Globes meal at home, complete with the specialty cocktail