5 style trends that are perfect to elevate your home décor

5 style trends that are perfect to elevate your home décor
5 style trends that are perfect to elevate your home décor

Porcelanosa bathroom

Creative textures and styles can set just the right tone to help elevate your home décor. Ana Blandino, Senior Design Consultant for Porcelanosa, highlights the latest trends you can use to transform your space so that when you walk into your home, it will feel like a luxurious sanctuary.

 

Bathroom Vanities

Want to revamp your bathroom? Choose a Porcelanosa vanity to instantly upgrade your bathroom. Porcelanosa vanities are stylish and modern and are available in a variety of sizes and styles.

 

Porcelanosa floor

Structured

Perfect for both floors and walls, HIGHKER provides a visual sensation of continuity in a highly-resistant material which works well on a variety of surfaces. Discover this collection in cement, stone and marble-inspired looks.

 

Porcelanosa kitchen

Sleek

Impeccable designs meet cutting-edge machinery to create a quality, contemporary kitchen. One can customize cabinetry, countertops, backsplashes and even the storage solutions when you work directly with a dedicated Porcelanosa kitchen designer.

 

Porcelanosa accent wall

Feature Walls

Make your space pop by using a decorative tile for a feature wall. Try a decorative style to add in texture and contrast to any room. Want to easily add a splash of color? Use a shimmering mosaic as an accent.

Porcelanosa counter

Sophisticated

Large porcelain slabs make a statement on any countertop or table but they are also very functional. XTONE performs better than quartz, marble or even granite, plus it comes in an array of colors and finishes to express your unique style.

 

Be inspired now at Porcelanosa-usa.com, then visit the showroom at 8700 N.W. 13th Street in Doral, Florida to see more than 50 lifestyle settings showcasing Porcelanosa’s newest Tile, Kitchen and Bath Collections.

