Robert Redford sells stunning Napa Valley home for $7 million - take a look inside!




Sold! Robert Redford and his wife, artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford, have sold their picture-perfect Napa Valley estate for $7 million. Nicknamed the Danza de Sol, the stunning home is located atop a 10-foot acre hill and features three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a cozy backyard that includes a pool and lots of patio space.

According to the listing's description, “He and his lovely wife have enjoyed Danza del Sol for more than a decade: Resting, rejuvenating, refreshing, resurrecting their spirits, and regaining their balance, whenever they needed to get away from it all."

"Whether meditating along the wooded trails, creating beauty in the separate artist’s studio, just staring and smiling broadly at your favorite car or motorcycle in the enormous separate garage, relaxing in the spa, luxuriating poolside, or enjoying the views from the understated yet resplendent main residence, this Wine County Retreat is a joy to behold." 

Scroll through for a peek inside this Hollywood home!

 

The Living Room

The home's main living room has ample space with cozy couches, a large coffee table and lots of decor. The best part? The stone fireplace that sits front and center in the room.

 

Photo: Open Homes Photography

The Master Bedroom

The Master bedroom suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, offering epic views of the wine country in Saint Helena. Along with the natural lighting, the room also includes wooden roof accents that further communicate the feeling of being out in nature. 

 

Photo: Open Homes Photography

The Master Bedroom

Accompanying the master bedroom is the master bathroon, where the views are just as epic and a free standing bathtub sits alongside the grand windows. Also, peep the detail knots on the cabinet knobs!

 

Photo: Open Homes Photography

The Kitchen

They say the heart of any home sits in the kitchen, and this one features plenty of heart with white-colored cabinets, top-notch appliances and an island big enough to hold any intimate dinner gathering.

 

Photo: Open Homes Photography

Reading Room

Besides the main living room, the Danza Del Sol property also has a sweet reading nook that is perfect for meditating, relaxing or just diving into your next read.

 

Photo: Open Homes Photography

The Entertainment Room

The TV room includes—you guessed it—a television along with plush sofas, a rustic coffee table and bookshelves lining every inch of the walls. 

 

Photo: Open Homes Photography

The Patio

Atop the hill outside sits a round dinner table with other-worldy views of wine country. Pro-tip: the best time to use this room is at sunrise and sunset.

 

Photo: Open Homes Photography

The Backyard

Finally, the backyard features a stunning pool, redwood hot tub, raised-bed vegetable garden, and a cabana that begs to be used for an at-home spa day.

 

Photo: Open Homes Photography

