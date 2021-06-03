How to celebrate Pride Month and support the LGBTQ community

Pride Month is in full swing around the world! And with so many virtual and in-person events taking place, it’s important to know more about the history of Pride and the 6 major ways to take part in the special tradition.

Check your local calendar and attend a pride parade or festival! Although some of the usual celebrations have been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some big cities such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles are getting ready to host outdoor Pride events.

It’s also important to learn more about the history of Pride and the transgender women who paved the way, including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

This year’s 51st celebration goes back to June 28 of 1969, when police raided the iconic gay club Stonewall Inn in New York City, following years of harassment and arrests targeting the LGBTQ community.

You can also support the community by donating to different Pride foundations, check your local organizations or some of the most important LGBTQ organizations, like The Trevor Project, which makes a great effort for younger individuals.

Netflix’s ‘The Death And Life Of Marsha P. Johnson’

Celebrating Pride is also an opportunity to spend time with yourself, from the amount of movies, documentaries and TV series available on all streaming platforms, such as HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime, to the many literary genres to include on your reading list.