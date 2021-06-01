Pride Month shows: Celebrate the community enjoying the best LGBTQ+ programming

Pride Month is here! Each year the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month honors the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, known as the tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

To support this loving community, networks and streaming services offer hours of the best LGBTQ+ programming and original content. Find below a list of shows you don’t want to miss.

Showtime

Xy Chelsea Same-Sex America Beyond Opposite Sex L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin and Semper Fi Episodes of Desus & Mero The L Word The L Word: Generation Q Queer as Folk Work in Progress Couples Therapy

HBO Max

The streaming services will showcase on their Shine On spotlight page a library of LGBTQ+ stories.

Paramount+

Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!

Revry

The LGBTQ+ TV network will present a special hosted by Manilla Luzon, Shar Jossel, and Ryan Mitchell on June 6. iHeartMedia will present “Can’t Cancel Pride.” The virtual event will benefit the LGBTQ+ community. It willl include performances and appearances Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, P!NK, Ricky Martin, Regard, Troye Sivan, Tate McRae and many more.

Here TV

Slay Model Search “Pride Edition” of Food Fetish No Goodbyes

Telemundo

Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo (Celebrating Pride Month) campaign to support the LGBTQ+ Latino community with inspiring stories.

World Channel

Jack & Yaya Little Miss Westie Mama Gloria Vision Portraits

The OutFronts

RuPaul’s Drag Race Clarice The L Word: Generation David Makes Man Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Star Trek: Discovery Love, Victor