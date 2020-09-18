Mexico City native, Pati Jinich defines herself as a “maniac” as she grew up in a family of accomplished cooks and food maniacs. After getting married she moved to Texas, where she taught Mexican cooking to friends and neighbors. Then she became a production assistant for the PBS food series New Tastes from Texas hosted by Chef Stephan Pyles, along with guests Diana Kennedy and Patricia Quintana, pioneers who helped introduce Mexican ingredients into American cooking.

She is the James Beard and Gracie Award-winning host of “Pati’s Mexican Table” PBS television series, now on its ninth season. Jinich is resident chef of the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C., and author of two cookbooks, “Pati’s Mexican Table: The Secrets of Real Mexican Home Cooking” and “Mexican Today: New and Rediscovered Recipes for the Contemporary Kitchen.”

Her third cookbook will be published fall 2021. The Council of the Americas named Jinich one of the “Top 5 Border Ambassadors,” who have performed outstanding work bringing the United States and Mexico closer together. She was recognized with the Keeper of the American Dream award by the National Immigration Forum for contributing to the well-being of and advocating for the value of immigrants to the nation. She was named one of the “100 Greatest Cooks of All Time” by Epicurious. She lives in Chevy Chase, Md., with her family.