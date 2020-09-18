Giannina Azar is a Dominican designer of Lebanese descent. From a young age, she showed great aptitudes and facilities to art and design.

After completing her high school studies, she studied advertising graphic design at APEC University, even though her passion was fashion design. Azar made the decision to follow her heart and graduated in fashion design and illustration from Mercy Jacques Institute of Technology and then moved to Miami to perfect what she learned.

After attempting to open her fashion school, the artist preferred to focus on her career. She opened a store in Santo Domingo, and her daughter helps her design and style her pieces. The designer is known for launching exuberant collections and has participated in over 100 fashion shows.

In 2012 she released the “Aphrodite” collection, and in 2013 she was inspired by the joy, music, and colors of the world‘s ethnic groups to launch “Tribal.” Her complex manual and artisan work made her one of the favorite Latin designers of celebrities like Thalia, Yuri, Belinda, Alejandra Guzmán, etc.

The designer also dressed Natti Natasha, Ally Brooke, Danna Paola, and Greeicy during the tribute dedicated to Selena Quintanilla on Premios Juventud. Every year, Azar launches a new collection and presents it on Dominicana Moda.