Daniela Alvarez

Daniella Alvarez was born in Barranquilla, Colombia. She is a model who holds the title of Miss Colombia 2011 and represented Colombia at Miss Universe 2012.

Alvarez is a social communicator and journalist. She loves to dance and usually shares on her social media some videos of her dancing different styles, specifically the champeta and bachata.

Her work as a TV host began on the Telecaribe channel. In addition, she also worked on the radio on the program Mujeres W, on the La W. station. Last year she became one of the hosts of “The Challenge,” a well-known Caracol competition show. Daniella Alvarez lost the lower half of one leg to an illness not long ago.

©@danielaalvareztv Alvarez has been through a lot in her life but always has a positive attitude.

She had to be operated upon to remove a lump from her abdomen but due to further complications, her leg had to be amputated. Such a major setback didn’t stop this strong woman from pursuing one of her fav hobbies — dancing. Alvarez is such an inspiration and a true warrior, sharing positive vibes to her over 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

She is also an entrepreneur and owns a stunning fashion house that sells clothing and accessories. She is also a UNICEF ambassador.