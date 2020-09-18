Marjorie Acosta, better known as MJ Acosta-Ruiz , is making sure that the Latinx community is well represented in The National Football League. She is the first and only afro-latina representing the culture on the NFL Network.

Acosta grew up in Washington Heights, Manhattan in New York City before moving to Miami, Florida. Her father is a former professional basketball player from the Dominican Republic. Acosta attended Barry University where she graduated in 2011 with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Communications.

The Dominican-American sports reporter and host of NFL Total Access is a smart and passionate woman breaking molds, fighting misconceptions, and making a living out of what she loves the most. For Acosta-Ruiz, sports are not only a physical activity; this is what connects her to one of the persons she loves the most --her father.

The NFL Total Access host also took the opportunity to send a message to little girls and women looking like her, especially the female journalists out there. “We need you. You’re important. Just keep doing it because the lanes are opening up, and I’m going to do everything in my power, especially now with this new position to open up even more opportunities for other women,” she said. “Whatever that takes. However, it comes.”