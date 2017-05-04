View 7 pics | Health and Beauty

Met Gala 2017: The head-turning beauty moments from the carpet

Met Gala 2017: The head-turning beauty moments from the carpet

Selena Gomez Makeup artist Hung Vanngo took the Hands to Myself singer’s glam to the next level with a daring red eye and nude lip using Marc Jacobs Beauty products which complemented her Coach gown. Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid The supermodel dazzled in a custom Tommy Hilfiger Collection gown. Makeup artist Erin Parsons used Maybelline products to make her faux bleached “whisper” brows speak volumes and her winged eyeliner take flight. Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Paulson For her first Met Gala, Sarah's makeup was a similar shade to her Prada gown. Makeup artist Adam Breuchaud went with a dramatic eye, glowing skin and a pink lip using Giorgio Armani Beauty products. Photo: Getty Images
Serena Williams In order to keep all eyes on Serena’s stunning Atelier Versace gown, hairstylist Ursula Stephen used Suave Professionals Luxe Style products as well as Dove’s Style + Care line and the Dyson Supersonic to push the bar with the mom-to-be’s glam, while giving her a classic, yet chic look. Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain Jessica’s whimsical braided style was the vision of hairstylists Renato Campora. He achieved the look with Moroccanoil hair care products. Makeup artist Tyron Machhausen went with dewy skin and a natural glow using makeup by Charlotte Tillbury Beauty. Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry The Chained to the Rhythm singer’s obsessive dark blue glam (and Maison Margiela gown) came to life with the help of makeup artist Path McGrath’s Dark Star 006 collection. Photo: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon As if her Mugler gown didn’t stand out enough, hairstylist Adir Abergel took Reese’s hair to the next level with a dramatic updo held up with over-the-top silver barrettes. Makeup artist Molly Stern used a blue shadow and lipstick by Elizabeth Arden Beauty on the Big Little Lies star's face. Photo: Getty Images
