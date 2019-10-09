View 5 pics | Food

Brrr it's getting cold: five cocktail recipes to keep you warm this season

Brrr it's getting cold: five cocktail recipes to keep you warm this season
Brrr it's getting cold: five cocktail recipes to keep you warm this season

© Johnnie Walker

The fall season is officially on its way, with temperatures dropping to the cool 60s and 50s everywhere. Folks across the United States are donning their best and most stylish fall season fashion — all in an effort to stay nice and warm while the weather outside continues to cool. 

We wanted to help you stay a little warmer this fall (and winter) season, so we’ve gathered some extra pleasant cocktail recipes to help get you through the upcoming colder seasons. You’ll find some unique ones that will help unleash your inner Mother of Dragons like The Unburnt or some classic seasonal ones like the Baileys Pumpkin Spice Latte. Always remember bundle up and drink responsibly! 


 

The Unburnt

Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta

Yields: one serving 

 

Ingredients:

1 oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Preparations:

Add all ingredients in a mixing glass. 

Add ice and stir for 10 seconds. 

Strain over an ice block in a rocks glass. 

Garnish with freshly burnt sage so that it is smoking upon being served.

 

Glassware: Rocks / Ice Block

Garnish: Burnt Sage

© Glendullan

Autumnal Glendullan

Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Apple cider

0.25 oz Cinnamon syrup 

1 Bar Spoon Pumpkin butter

Preparations: 

Add all ingredients into a shaker. 

Add ice and shake until chilled. 

Strain into a highball glass and garnish. 

 

Glassware: Highball/Rocks

Garnish: Apple slice/grated nutmeg

© Baileys

Baileys Pumpkin Spice Liqueur

Baileys Pumpkin Spice Latte

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

2 oz Baileys Pumpkin Spice Liqueur

1 ½ oz Hot Coffee

1 oz Milk

2 tbsp Whipped Cream

¼ tsp Nutmeg

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Preparations:

Pour coffee into a glass. 

Add Baileys Pumpkin Spice and milk

Top with whipped cream, a sprinkle of nutmeg, and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

© TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce

Smoky Calabaza

Smoky Calabaza

Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta

Yields: one serving

 

Ingredients:

1 bar spoon TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce

1 oz Jamaican rum

¼ oz scotch

½ oz sweet coconut cream

2 heaping bar spoons pumpkin purée

Dash angostura 

Preparations:

Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Fill with ice and shake for 8-10 seconds.

Double strain into a clean chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish with grated nutmeg.

© Buchanan’s

sweet-like-fall

Sweet like Fall

Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro

Yields: one serving 

 

Ingredients:

1 oz Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky

½ oz Sweet Vermouth

½ oz Italian Apéritif

Fresh Orange Peel for garnish

Preparations:

Combine Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve, sweet vermouth, and Italian aperitif into a cocktail shaker with ice. 

Shake well.

Strain contents into a Rocks glass over one large, square ice cube.

Garnish with fresh orange peel.

 

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Fresh Orange Peel

