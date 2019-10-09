Brrr it's getting cold: five cocktail recipes to keep you warm this season

The fall season is officially on its way, with temperatures dropping to the cool 60s and 50s everywhere. Folks across the United States are donning their best and most stylish fall season fashion — all in an effort to stay nice and warm while the weather outside continues to cool.
We wanted to help you stay a little warmer this fall (and winter) season, so we’ve gathered some extra pleasant cocktail recipes to help get you through the upcoming colder seasons. You’ll find some unique ones that will help unleash your inner Mother of Dragons like The Unburnt or some classic seasonal ones like the Baileys Pumpkin Spice Latte. Always remember bundle up and drink responsibly!
The Unburnt
Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta
Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
1 oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire
0.25 oz Simple Syrup
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
Preparations:
Add all ingredients in a mixing glass.
Add ice and stir for 10 seconds.
Strain over an ice block in a rocks glass.
Garnish with freshly burnt sage so that it is smoking upon being served.
Glassware: Rocks / Ice Block
Garnish: Burnt Sage