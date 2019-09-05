Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle a subtle nod on Princess Charlotte's first day of school

View Galleries
Kate Middleton and Prince William have finalized their split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Fab four, legally, no more! Prince William and Kate Middleton have finalized their split from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Months after their...
Meghan Markle makes surprise trip to the US without Harry or baby Archie
Meghan Markle is crossing the Atlantic to support her good friend Serena Williams. According to The Times, the Duchess of Sussex made a last-minute...
Everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's first tour with Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to embark on their first royal tour as a family of three this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit...
Kate Middleton won't be missing this big milestone like she did for Prince George
Princess Charlotte will have both her mom and dad by her side for an important, upcoming milestone. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate...
Meghan Markle to officially return to royal duties over four months after giving birth to son Archie
Meghan Markle is nearing the end of her maternity leave. The Duchess of Sussex will officially return to royal duties next Thursday, September 12,...