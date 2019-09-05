View 2 pics | Back to story

Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle a subtle nod on Princess Charlotte's first day of school

...
Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle a subtle nod on Princess Charlotte's first day of school
You're reading

Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle a subtle nod on Princess Charlotte's first day of school

1/2
Thalía turns up the heat in latest swimsuit look
Next

Thalía turns up the heat in latest swimsuit look
Kate Middleton recycles dress from Meghan Markle's wedding rehearsal
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton recycles dress from Meghan Markle's wedding rehearsal

Kate Middleton recycled the floral Michael Kors dress she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding rehearsal.

Kate Middleton recycles dress from Meghan Markle's wedding rehearsal
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton recycles dress from Meghan Markle's wedding rehearsal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to their first day of school on September 5.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries