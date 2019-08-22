Crown Princess Mary on how too look good while protecting the environment

View Galleries
Meghan Markle makes elegant post-baby return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour
She’s back! The moment royal watchers have been waiting for has finally arrived. Meghan Markle marked her first official royal engagement since...
Did Meghan Markle rewear her royal wedding gown to baby Archie's christening?
All eyes were on Archie Harrison today, but his mom took a moment to remind royal watchers that she’s still got style - not that we ever forgot....
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are brining fit-spiration in the form of an app
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are now going to give you fit-spiration outside of social media. The couple announced that they have partnered with...
Demi Lovato is making her return to acting with new Netflix comedy
Lights, camera, action! Demi Lovato is making her way back into the acting world. The Tell Me You Love Me singer has officially signed on to join Will...
Karol G shares why she isn't in a rush to get married to fiancé Anuel AA
Karol G is still in the celebratory phases of her engagement. The China singer said “yes” to her boyfriend and collaborator Anuel AA, earlier this...