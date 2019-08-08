Kate Middleton wore shorts for the first time publicly as a royal and nailed the look!

View 6 pics | Back to story

...
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore shorts in public for the first time in eight years! 

© Getty Images

Since joining the royal family in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge is seen clad in formal and ladylike outfits. 

© Getty Images

However, for her latest engagement which took her to sea as a skipper for one of the eight boats racing in the regatta, William’s wife slipped into good ol’ shorts.

© Getty Images

Prince William and Kate were all smiles for the charity sailing race in which they both participated. 

© Getty Images

The mother-of-three was presented the Wooden Spoon by Sir Keith Mills at the inaugural King’s Cup regatta prize-giving. 

© Getty Images

Last time Kate was photographed wearing shorts in public was back in 2008 when she arrived to a Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco Party in London.  

