Leer en Español

Kate Middleton's genius fashion hack will save you from slipping

Kate Middleton's genius fashion hack will save you from slipping
Kate Middleton's genius fashion hack will save you from slipping

Rihanna wants to unleash your fearlessness with new Savage x Fenty lingerie drop
Rihanna wants to unleash your fearlessness with new Savage x Fenty lingerie drop
Kate Middleton style
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton style

Thanks to Kate's genius fashion hack, you don't need to worry about slipping off your shoes. 

Kate Middleton style
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton style

It's been reported the Duchess of Cambridge wears John Lewis tights which have built-in sticky pads that prevent sliding. 

Kate Middleton style
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton style

The hoses come at a budget-friendly price of $7 — meaning you can stock up on nude, black and tan colors.

Kate Middleton shoes
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton shoes

It's no wonder she can flawlessly rock just about any heel. 

Kate Middleton style
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton style

Like these stunning glittering heels...

Kate Middleton style
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton style

And these essential navy pumps. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

