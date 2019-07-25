View 6 pics | Back to story

Queen Letizia's fabulous pretty-in-pink look is from this American designer

...
Queen Letizia's fabulous pretty-in-pink look is from this American designer
You're reading

Queen Letizia's fabulous pretty-in-pink look is from this American designer

1/6
Here are the must-have summer print looks to rock all season long!
Next

Here are the must-have summer print looks to rock all season long!
Queen Letizia pink dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia pink dress

During a visit to Zarzuela Palace, Queen Letizia made a chic and bright appearance wearing a rosette boucle-crepe sheath dress from the Michael Kors Collection.

Queen Letizia pink dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia pink dress

Taking her relish of pink to the next level, King Felipe’s wife wore a matching clutch and heels, creating a consistent rosy look worthy of a thousand double taps.

Queen Letizia pink dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia pink dress

Letizia added a thin silver belt which perfectly coordinated with the metallic detail around the statement buttons signaling her dress’ pockets.

Queen Letizia pink dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia pink dress

Standing among the Cervantes Institute of Board directors, the 46-year-old cannot be missed while posing next to a sea of dark suits and pale hues.

Queen Letizia pink dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia pink dress

On the beauty front, the Madrid native pulled her hair up in a sleek, fuss-free ponytail. She wore smokey eye makeup, a swipe of natural-looking blush and a pretty, pink lip-color to fit the rosy theme.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Recently, Letizia rocked those same accessories to give one of her favorite dresses a pop of color, proving how a simple change in shoes or a handbag can redefine an entire look.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries