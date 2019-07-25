Queen Letizia's fabulous pretty-in-pink look is from this American designer

View Galleries
-
Queen Letizia does chic summer style with this fresh floral look
Queen Letizia AKA the queen of style can do no wrong in fashion. The Spanish royal, who is often praised for her impeccable style and modern regal...
-
Queen Letizia makes this tweed dress from Zara look impeccably chic
-
Queen Letizia masters her look in this $100 dress for the third time thanks to these styling tricks
In the latest installment of royals recycling their clothes to public engagements comes Queen Letizia who stepped out on July 8 in a pretty floral...
-
Queen Letizia makes this tailored two-piece look oh-so-good
Queen Letizia is no stranger to wearing bold reds. In fact, on the contrary, the Spanish monarch is more often than not spotted wearing an iteration...
-
Regal Elegance: Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more royal fashionistas with fab style