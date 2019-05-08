Take a look back at Duchess Kate and Princess Diana's baby debut style

View 13 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

Meghan Markle reigns in style for Baby Sussex's debut – all the fashion details
Meghan Markle reigns in style for Baby Sussex's debut – all the fashion details
He's here and we know what he looks like! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child -dubbed Baby Sussex- who was born Monday, May 6, idyllically at sunrise! This royal birth has undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated in recent memory. In a move that broke from royal protocol, Meghan and Harry decided to keep the birth of their baby completely private. The world waited with bated breath to catch that first glimpse of the royal baby, which hasn't been the case with other royal births - namely, when Kate introduced Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (and when Diana, Princess of Wales, presented Prince William and Prince Harry) on the steps of the Lindo Wing maternity ward.

 

Now that we have taken a closer look at Meghan's post-maternity style as she introduced the baby who, incidentally, is the seventh in line to the British throne, we take a closer look at the post-maternity outfits chosen by Kate Middleton and Lady Diana. Take a look below - do you have a favorite?

On April 23, 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge beamed happily after giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis. Her chocolate-colored locks, cut into a long bob, gracefully fell over her shoulders. The delicate lace in her collar added a feminine touch to the red dress, making it a crowd-favorite.

When leaving the hospital after giving birth to Prince William on June 22, 1982, Lady Diana wore a flowing green polka dot dress that fell just below her knees and that featured a baby doll collar. She paired it with red slippers with red bows.

In this lovely photo of Diana and Charles, the pair is joined by baby Prince William. One can see the details of the dress sleeve that is cinched at the end.

On September 17, 1984, Diana of Wales was a vision in red when introducing her second baby, Prince Harry. This dress very closely resembled the one she wore for Prince William's formal introduction. It was a midi cut, flowing and featuring a structured white collar. She also wore cute red flats with red bows on them.

She wore a red oversized coat that concealed what appears to be a red and white striped long sleeve shirt. The baby doll collar featured a large red bow.

In the first public appeareance of Prince George, who was born July 23, 2013, Kate chose a light blue dress with white polka dots, designed by Jenny Packham. This dress was reminiscent of the dress Diana wore as she left the hospital when Prince William was born in 1982, with the exception that Diana's dress was green.

Blue happens to be a very flattering color on all women, whether they're blonde or brunette. The Duchess of Cambridge curled the tips of her long, honey-colored hair.

Kate's engagement ring, a sapphire and diamond ring, was the perfect accessory to complete her overall look.

The dress, that falls just above the knees, was cinched at the waist. She wore beige-colored wedges that seem to be very comfortable to wear for the Duchess.

For the birth of Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge entrusted the design of her dress to Jenny Packham once more. The yellow and white ombre dress revealed a delicate print floral along with French style sleeves. Kate paired this with nude-colored heels. 

Behind and in the front, the floral design was the same. It was the perfect choice to wear during summer; the dress provided the right amount of coverage.

Like in years past, Kate wore her long dark locks down and curled at the bottom, cascading over her shoulders. Her face featured light, glowing makeup, including a black eyeliner, blush rose colored lips and a touch of lip gloss. 

