Sun's out! The season's most popular swimsuits and accessories from Target

Sun's out! The season's most popular swimsuits and accessories from Target
Sun's out! The season's most popular swimsuits and accessories from Target

Kona Sol bandeau bikini top and bottoms

Warmer months are rapidly approaching just in time for a new line of spring/summer swimwear and apparel from Target. The season’s collection brings three new lines that feature swimwear and accessories perfect for the sunny days out – or the cool days chilling by the pool.

There is a wide range of swimsuits to explore. Animal print and texture for the days when you feel wild. Bring colors for the moments when you want to stand out and styles that cater to every look and feel.

Each brand has swimsuits tailored for a variety of body types and are crafted with special elastics, straps and come in a range of sizes that will keep everyone covered.

Dream of those days on the beach as you scroll through and have a look at this season’s most popular swimsuits sold at Target.

 

Bronze beauty

This swimsuit from Kona Sol is fitted with the bandeau bikini top. The bottoms offer medium coverage and a lot of comfort.

Top: $19.99

Bottoms: $17.99

Shade and Shore textured bikini

A trip on the wild side

The ladies' sunshine green palm suit is a stand out with the textured print. Providing maximum support, the top features a push up underwire for the perfect fit and security. For a bolder and sassier look, wear the top with the matching bottoms or pair with a solid color.

Top: $27.99

Bottom: $17.99

Kona Sol one piece swimsuit

Serious strips

Kona Sol shows its range with this classic one-piece design. The plus suit comes with soft cups and offers modest coverage. Things get playful in the back with the criss-cross straps.

Suit: $35.00

Shade & Shore colorblock one-piece

Never too much color

Shade & Shore’s colorblock suit is the definition of fun in the sun. The suit has a sleek cutout in the back and features a small cut in the front. Although it’s one suit, it’s versatile – giving you the option to keep or remove the cups.

Price: $34.99

Kona Sol rope tie one piece

Best of both worlds: Classic and chic

This design by Kona Sol pays tribute to the classic one-piece design, with an added twist. If the belt doesn’t set it off, the haltered back will.

Suit: $39.99

Cat eye sunglasses

No shade

Meow! These cat-eye sunglasses are the perfect finish to any suit. The fashion-forward frames come with a full-rim design and maximum UV protection.

Price: $10.00

Wild Fable chain bracelets

Bling bling

No outfit (none) is complete without a little bit of jewels. This set of bracelets add the perfect layered accessory to any one of the fab suits.

Price: $8.00

Acrylic Earrings

Sparkle and shine

Add a little more glam to any suit with these pretty gold and acrylic earrings.

Price: $7.99

Shade & Shore tote bag

Throw it in the bag and go!

This is the perfect place to store all of your new must-have items and jewels. This translucent tote is on trend and the right size for all the essentials.

Price: $14.99

