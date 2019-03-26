View 6 pics | Fashion
Leer en Español

The big little celebrity trend: The best micro purses

...
The big little celebrity trend: The best micro purses
You're reading

The big little celebrity trend: The best micro purses

1/6
10 cool new ways to wear leopard prints this season
Next

10 cool new ways to wear leopard prints this season
Micro bag Le Saq Chiquito by Jacquemus
© Getty Images

Micro bag Le Saq Chiquito by Jacquemus

More is more! That's the rule for accessories right now, but fashionistas like Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé and Dua Lipa are demonstrating there's one tiny, and unbelievably chic, exception: mini bags. The downsized purses have been everywhere on the runway and carried everywhere by street style stars for a while, but now things are being taken down to size even more with micro bags for day or evening.

 

There's one style in particular that is particularly coveted: Le Sac Chiquito by Jacquemus, which was unveiled on the designer's recent catwalk,  that measures just 4.7 x 2.4 inches! Even though the purse is chiquitito, it takes fashion to the max.

Beyoncé micro bag
© Instagram

Beyoncé micro bag

Color and sophistication 

One of the first to embrace this stylish minimalist accessory was Beyoncé. Here we can see her photographed by her daughter, Blue Ivy, wearing a striped outfit with a forest green micro bag fanny pack style. 

Kendall Jenner Le Chiquito micro purse
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner Le Chiquito micro purse

Minimal to the max

Le Sac Chiquito comes in hues from camel to fuchsia, and of course classic white, a fave of Kendall Jenner. The model was super elegant in Paris, combining her minidress with a minibag in the same tone. 

Dua Lipa Le Sac Chiquito
© Instagram

Dua Lipa Le Sac Chiquito

A not-so-small fashion statement

Another celebrity that adore these Jacquemus mini handbags is singer Dua Lipa, and she doesn’t hesitate to spice up her party looks with this eye candy. The Be The One singer shows her glamorous side by holding it delicately by the handles, although the latest models fits literally in the palm of your hand.

Kendal Jenner micro bag
© Getty Images

Kendal Jenner micro bag

Pequeño... and perfect

Kendall Jenner belongs to the generation of influencers truly starts trends, so she never passes up the opportunity to show off the most luxe micro handbags, including the $500 Le Chiquito.

Jacquemus-mini-purse

Jacquemus-mini-purse

Micro mania

These mini handbags dominated Paris Fashion Week – and although some might say they're impractical and or just a novelty, we're seeing more and more trendsetters adopting micro fashion. The best proof is the waitlist to get your hands on one of these bad boys, which are just about the size of your palm. Leave your totes and oversized shoppers in the closet and join the mini movement!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries