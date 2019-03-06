How you can get the must-have coat of the season without breaking the bank

View Galleries
-
The look for less: Victoria Beckham's chic utilitarian look
-
We found the best faux-fur coats so you can channel your inner JLo this winter!
-
Kendall Jenner's $150 dress sold out but we found the best similar options!
-
See how Bella Hadid and other celebs make faux fur look real
-
Copy Kate: Here's how to recreate the Duchess of Cambridge's top fall look for less
Another day, another sighting of Kate Middleton's fabulous ladylike looks. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday in style as she...