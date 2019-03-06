View 11 pics | Fashion

date 2019-03-06

How you can get the must-have coat of the season without breaking the bank

How you can get the must-have coat of the season without breaking the bank
How you can get the must-have coat of the season without breaking the bank

While it might seems like spring is just around the corner, there are still plenty of cold days ahead. But the silver lining is that means more opportunities to bust out your cold-weather fashion. Luckily, celebrities are reinventing the way we use the classic winter coat. From Katy Perry to Kendall Jenner, it girls have been spotted rocking a funky fox fur-trimmed coat in an array of pastel colors, rapidly positioning this winter staple as the must-have piece of the brrrrrrr season. We're talking about THE Saks Potts’ signature fur-cuffed patent leather trench coat. 

One of the first A-listers to rock the bright look was Kendall Jenner, who was spotted strolling around Manhattan the day of her birthday looking high fashion in the exaggerated piece. This look is courtesy of Danish designers Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks. Everything the duo touches seems to become an industry favorite. Check your Insta feed and you'll see plenty of their pieces. Scroll down for a compilation of our favorite celeb-versions of the look so far, plus where to get the coat and some more affordable options!

Lady Gaga

A new (super)star coat was born after the pop icon stepped out in the black leather version of the winter staple. Lady Gaga is no stranger to daring and striking street style choices, but she seems to constantly outdo herself in the chicest ensembles, just like this all-black uniform.

Alexa Chung 

The British model lives under a "less is more" philosophy and it works. She shows that you don't need much to make an outfit look positively fabulous as she braves the Parisian winter in a little black dress, pointy-toe flats and a dash of fox-fur. 

Cardi B

Cardi B is not all afraid of rocking a bold look. The hip-hop maven matched her funky hairstyle with a mint version of the foxy coat as she posed at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event.

The Look

Most celebrities go for this set of pastels and basic colors at Net-A-Porter and Farfetch for the price of $1,700. But there are equally chic versions that won't necessarily break the bank account. 

Pretty in Pink 

This Dolly & Delicious pink version is the perfect statement coat for a day-to-night transition. The oversized florals and faux fur trims add a bold detail to any easy outfit! Available at Asos for $200. 

The Croc Look 

This chic version from House of Sunny features a belted double breasted piece in a patent faux-crocodile construction. Topped with a furry leopard collard and matching lapels for an elevated look. Find this beauty at Urban Outfitters for $260.

The Cropped Leather Jacket Look

As we slowly step into spring, we want to make space for a lightweight jacket. This faux-leather piece is available at Forever 21 for only $55! Just add a pair of your best jeans and a basic top.

The Biker Look 

If you want to try this trend out in a more minimal style, opt for a faux-leather jacket with trims in a bold color. It's a great night out look when paired with black skinny jeans and boots. Available at Mango for $150. 

For a more classic take on this ensemble, a black version of the biker look can be found at Asos. This River Island jacket is now on sale for $197. Happy shopping everyone! 

