View 5 pics | Fashion

Kate Middleton's top five moments in tweed

...
Kate Middleton's top five moments in tweed
You're reading

Kate Middleton's top five moments in tweed

1/5
Queen Maxima is the epitome of 70s-chic during her visit to Jordan
Next

Queen Maxima is the epitome of 70s-chic during her visit to Jordan
Kate Middleton Dolce & Gabbana tweed
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Dolce & Gabbana tweed

Tweed all about it! Kate Middleton’s fashion comes in many different forms. Whether the Duchess is rocking a flowing gown, pants or a coat – she makes the looks hers. One of her go-to textures is tweed.

Throughout her years in the royal limelight, the mother-of-three has pulled off various tweed looks. Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and more of the biggest fashion houses have helped the Duchess prove that there is not chicer way to wear the fabric. To celebrate, we have rounded up her best looks. Scroll ahead to see Kate Middleton’s top five tweed moments.

 

Dolce & Gabbana

Style and grace! Kate Middleton wore one of her chicest tweed ensembles to date. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a mental health conference in 2019, wearing a tweed skirt with a matching jacket.

Prince William’s wife wore a pair of dark tights and finished her look with a black clutch.

 

Related: Kate Middleton's most-stylish hats to date 

Kate Middleton Chanel tweed
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Chanel tweed

Chanel

Tres chic! Kate paid homage to one of Paris’ staple fashion houses during her brief visit in 2017. Kate wore a multi-colored fit and flare dress for the occasion.

Keeping the look chic, the mother-of-three complimented it with a leather belt by the house, a Chanel micro-lady bag and a piece of jeweler by Cartier.

Kate Middleton Gucci tweed
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Gucci tweed

Gucci

Kate put a spin on her typical tweed look – in this number. The royal showed off her legs in this fan mini-dress by the fashion house during her visit to London’s Victoria & Albert Museum in 2017. The red accents and purse took this outfit to the next level.

 

Related: Kate Middleton's best Catherine Walker looks

Kate Middleton Erdem tweed
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton Erdem tweed

Erdem

Fresh off of maternity leave, the Duchess proved that her style did not stop! During her appearance at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2018, the royal returned with a fresh look.

This tweed ensemble was off the shoulders and completed with a burgundy belt.

Kate Middleton JesirA tweed
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton JesirA tweed

JesirA

An oldie but goodie! Kate turned heads as she stepped out for her first solo engagement. In 2012, the Duchess wore a chic double-breasted coat dress by the now defunct fashion house.

The look featured a v-neckline with a belt the accented her mid-section.

 

Related: Kate Middleton's best recycled looks 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries