View 10 pics | Fashion

Ivanka Trump's best maternity style

...
Ivanka Trump's best maternity style
You're reading

Ivanka Trump's best maternity style

1/10
No lo llames San Valentín, las chicas solteras celebran San Galentin
Next

No lo llames San Valentín, las chicas solteras celebran San Galentin
gallery_1_1_1

gallery_1_1_1

Adapting her regular wardrobe to her pregnancy, Ivanka takes a selfie of one of her fave 'non-maternity' dresses from her line at Nordstrom.
Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump

Ivanka turns cover girl, showing off her blossoming figure in powder pink on the cover of Town and Country.
Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump

A blue swimsuit and transparent cover-up during her babymoon gateway with husband Jared Kushner.
Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump

gallery_1_1

gallery_1_1

Plus one fashion! Ivanka is on trend in this figure-hugging LBD.
Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump

In a sleek black gown for a night in honor of designer Valentino.
Photo: Getty Images

Showing off her tiny baby bump in a floral print dress before a night out on the town.
Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump

Casual mommy on the run! Ivanka did Friday school drop off in a more casual look.
Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump

From the office to the nursery and everywhere in between, working mom Ivanka Trump knows how to dress for each occasion. The business exec is pulling double duty, working full time on her empire and getting set for baby number 3. Here is a look at some of Ivanka's best maternity looks.
Photo: Getty Images, Instagram/@ivankatrump

Hitting the red carpet in a coral gown during Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards.
Photo: Getty Images

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries