Oprah Winfrey is making big moves (because when isn't she, really?)! On Monday, November 25, Top Ten Real Estate Deals announced that the Queen of TV purchased a new home in California from her dear friend and actor Jeff Bridges.

This home, that is located in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Monica, is yet another beautiful and scenic home in a long list of properties that the The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks executive producer owns across the globe.