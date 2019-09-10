View 3 pics | Back to story

Día de los Muertos Barbie hits shelves this week

Día de los Muertos Barbie hits shelves this week
Día de los Muertos Barbie hits shelves this week

Day of the Dead Barbie
A Día de los Muertos doll is hitting shelves this week.

The doll will retail for $75 and will honor the traditions of the Mexican holiday.

The doll will be available on September 12 on Amazon and Walmart.

