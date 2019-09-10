Día de los Muertos Barbie hits shelves this week

View Galleries
Camila Mendes on how a tragic experience led to her 'To build a home' tattoo
Camila Mendes is opening up about a terrifying experience she had while she was a freshman in college. The Riverdale actress, who attended New York...
Salma Hayek's reaction after eating a really good enchilada is all of us
Salma Hayek knows how to appreciate a hearty meal. The 53-year-old actress was spotted enjoying lunch with TV presenter Yolanda Andrade in Mexico and...
Lin-Manuel Miranda joins TheaterEars as Global Ambassador
Lin-Manuel Miranda wants the movie-going experience to be easier on all Latinx families. The Hamilton creator has teamed up with TheaterEars—an app...
Jennifer Aniston uses the same moisturizer since she was a teenager
Jennifer Aniston is revealing the secret to her youthful glow! The 50-year-old actress is on the cover of InStyle's beauty issue to talk about all...
The latest stars and style from New York Fashion Week