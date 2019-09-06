View 3 pics | Back to story

Kendall Jenner reveals which one of her sister's exes she likes the most

...
Kendall Jenner reveals which one of her sister's exes she likes the most
You're reading

Kendall Jenner reveals which one of her sister's exes she likes the most

1/3
Brad Pitt speaks about difficult time after splitting with Angelina and getting sober
Next

Brad Pitt speaks about difficult time after splitting with Angelina and getting sober
Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick

Kendall Jenner revealed that Scott Disick is her fav one of her sisters' ex boyfriends.

Kendall Jenner pour it out game
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner pour it out game

Kendall made the reveal during a game with Pour it Out with Jimmy Fallon.

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian ex
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian ex

Scott dated Kendall's sister Kourtney Kardashian. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries