Zoe Saldana and more give the best hugs while taking #OnVidaAtATime challenge

Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria support girl who is facing deportation with a life-threatening disease
Last week, Isabel Bueso got news that she and her family would be deported after living 16 years in the United States. Isabel came to the US legally...
Gina Rodriguez redecorates her living room on a budget and we're obsessed!
In need of some home decor inspiration? Please let Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez teach you the ways. The 35-year-old star recently revamped...
We're going to copy Jennifer Lopez at our next brunch
Jennifer Lopez sure makes brunch look good! The 50-year-old doesn’t only dine in style, she also has the appropriate accessories for the occasion....
Muy Caliente! Maluma and Ricky Martin bring the heat with 'No Se Me Quita' video
Summer is almost over but Maluma and Ricky Martin are still bringing the heat! On Friday, August 30, the pair released the visuals for their joint...
Casper Smart is ready for a baby and is 'taking applications'
Casper Smart seems to have a little baby fever! The 32-year-old dancer took to his social media to send out a call to action. “I’m ready for 1!...