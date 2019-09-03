View 8 pics | Celebrities

Zoe Saldana and more give the best hugs while taking #OnVidaAtATime challenge

Zoe Saldana and family take the Vida Challenge
Zoe Saldana and family take the Vida Challenge

One hug is all it takes to help raise awareness. Some of the biggest Latino and Latina names in entertainment have found the sweetest way to bring light to the immigration crisis. The #OneVidaAtATime Challenge was created on social media to foster empathy and raise funds for the Immigrant Families Together foundation.

The premise? It’s just starts with a hug. Participants share a photo of them embraced in a hug with their children, partner, friends or anyone else to show that there are children and adults who haven’t experienced an embrace since being separated from their families. So far, Zoe Saldana, Gina Rodriguez, Yalitza Aparicio and other celebrities have participated with some sweet photos.

Scroll through to learn more about the challenge and see the celebs who are taking part.

 

Zoe Saldana

Family means "everything" to the Avengers star. So much, that she included her husband Marco Perego and three sons, Cy, Bowie and Zen. 

Jackie Cruz 

In a special black and white photo featuring a smiling young family member, the Orange is the New Black star took the oppurtunity to nominate her cast memebers. 

Eva Longoria

Since the start of the crisis, the Grand Hotel actress has been vocal about the need to do better to support the families affected. Eva participated in the challenge with her one-year-old baby boy, Santi. 

Jaime Camil

Jaime had two adorable guests in his post. The actor participated in the challenge with his two children. "I accept the #onevidaatatimechallenge with my beautiful kids whom I try to teach everyday the importance of being a decent human being with a well calibrated moral and ethical compass." 

Gina Rodriguez 

The Jane the Virgin star proudly accepted the challenge with a photo of her smiling niece Mia whom she works hard "to help create a joyful world for." 

Yalitza Aparicio

Yalitza has hugs for her favorite girl. The Roma actress was joined in the picture by her co-star Marina de Tavira. 

Jessica Garcia

Jessica shared a photo with her On My Block co-star Sierra Capri. 

Melissa Fumero

As a lover of hugs, completing the challenge was a no brainer for the Brooklyn-Nine-Nine star. With the help of her co-star Stephanie Beatriz, the actress got her message across.  

