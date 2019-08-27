View 3 pics | Back to story
You have to see Leo Messi son's adorable reaction after cheering the opposing team

...
However, it was only a scare for the team didn’t score and Barcelona was saved. But for Mateo, it was all the contrary and apparently he thought the ball had indeed gone inside the goal and even believed the “fake goal” had been made by his father’s team, as he celebrated the faux score. His reaction caused Messi and Luis to burst out laughing and the Argentine player sweetly hugged his son, who smiled with embarrassment after learning he was rooting for the wrong team.

There’s no doubt Leo Messi and his wife Antonella Rocuzzo have the cutest kiddos. However, it’s Mateo, the couple’s middle child, who often steals our hearts with his spontaneous ways. That’s what occurred last weekend when the little one attended a Barcelona against Betis soccer match with his father at the Camp Nou stadium.

Leo Messi and sons
© @leomessi

Leo Messi and sons

In a clip that’s now gone viral on social media, we can see Mateo is attentively watching the game from the stands while sitting on his father’s lap. Suddenly Messi’s facial expression turns sour as well as his fellow teammate’s Luis Suarez, who sits next to them, while seeing Betis is dangerously close to their team’s goal line.

