View 3 pics | Back to story

Diego Luna jokes about bringing his Telenovela experience to 'Rogue One' series

...
Diego Luna jokes about bringing his Telenovela experience to 'Rogue One' series
You're reading

Diego Luna jokes about bringing his Telenovela experience to 'Rogue One' series

1/3
Gina Rodriguez and other Latinx stars shed light on new report about Latinxers in Hollywood
Next

Gina Rodriguez and other Latinx stars shed light on new report about Latinxers in Hollywood
Diego Luna Rogue One Disney TV show
© Getty Images

Diego Luna Rogue One Disney TV show

The Mexican actor and his co-star Alan Tudyk joked that they'd have classic Telenovela scenes in the series. 

Diego Luna D23
© Getty Images

Diego Luna D23

Diego Luna is reprising his role as Cassian Andor in the new Rogue One series in Disney+.

Diego Luna
© Getty Images

Diego Luna

The actor previously starred in Telenovelas, including El Premio Mayor and El Amor de Mi Vida.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries