Diego Luna jokes about bringing his Telenovela experience to 'Rogue One' series

View Galleries
-
Eva Longoria directing first feature film on the creator of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos!
Eva Longoria already has her next project in the calendar! The 44-year-old star will be directing Fox Searchlight's Flamin' Hot, a biopic...
-
A-Rod gave JLo surprising strip club tips that made it onto 'Hustlers'
Jennifer Lopez is starring in the highly-anticipated flick Hustlers (out on September 13!) alongside other leading ladies, including Lili Reinhart,...
-
Gina Rodriguez and other Latinx stars shed light on new report about Latinxers in Hollywood
Lately we've been seeing more Latinx inclusion in Hollywood. Gina Rodriguez's latest flick Miss Bala featured a predominantly Latinx cast with...
-
Can you guess the only Latina on the highest-paid actress list?
Forbes' highest-paid actresses list of 2019 has been revealed and it includes many of Hollywood's leading ladies like Jennifer Aniston, Reese...
-
The sexiest looks at the 2019 MTV VMAS