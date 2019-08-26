View 5 pics | Back to story

Latinxers owned the night at the MTV VMAS

...
Latinxers owned the night at the MTV VMAS
You're reading

Latinxers owned the night at the MTV VMAS

1/5
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes bring the PDA to the stage during Señorita performance
Next

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes bring the PDA to the stage during Señorita performance
rosalia-performing-vmas
© Getty Images

rosalia-performing-vmas

Latinxers were in the house representing nuestra cultura in full at the MTV VMAs! The night was filled with spectacular moments from some of our favorite singers and rappers: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camilla Cabello, los chicos de CNCO and so many more!

camila-cabello-shawn-mendes
© Getty Images

camila-cabello-shawn-mendes

Latinxers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were also shown some serious love when they took to the stage to perform their song sultry hit Señorita to a packed and ultra star-studded Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

rosalia-j-balvin
© Getty Images

rosalia-j-balvin

We were in love with Cardi B’s fashion forward and totally on brand ensemble and how about Amara La Negra killed the red carpet with her fringed gold dress with jeweled details. 

j-balvin-vmas-win
© Getty Images

j-balvin-vmas-win

Another major highlight of the night was when Gigi and Bella Hadid introduced Best Latin winner and Spanish songstress Rosalía to the stage with Ozuna for their song Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi and they gave a blow out performance that lit up the MTV VMA stage like never before and had everyone from the audience to the Hadid sisters dancing along.

bad-bunny-vmas
© Getty Images

bad-bunny-vmas

Then J Balvin performed Que Pretendes with Bad Bunny and shut the stage down. We were digging all the love that our fellow Latinx hermanos and hermanos being shown on such a momentous night for the Latinx community.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries