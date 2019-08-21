View 3 pics | Back to story

Adriana Lima and other stars shed light on Brazil's Amazon rainforest fires

...
Adriana Lima and other stars shed light on Brazil's Amazon rainforest fires
You're reading

Adriana Lima and other stars shed light on Brazil's Amazon rainforest fires

1/3
Get ready for the 2019 Latin American Music Awards: see all details
Next

Get ready for the 2019 Latin American Music Awards: see all details
Adriana Lima Brazil
© @adrianalima

Adriana Lima Brazil

Adriana is sharing her thoughts on the tragic fires taking over Brazil's Amazon rainforest.

Adriana Lima Brazil wildfires
© Getty Images

Adriana Lima Brazil wildfires

The Brazilian model shared a message from a fan, urging others to post about the fires on their social media accounts.

Adriana Lima Brazilian fires
© Getty Images

Adriana Lima Brazilian fires

Other stars have since then spoken up about the issue, including Lauren Jauregui. "The Amazon has been burning for the past 3 weeks with little to no media coverage," she wrote. "We should all be paying very close attention to the way our chosen leaders treat the planet we live on."

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries