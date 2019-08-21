Adriana Lima and other stars shed light on Brazil's Amazon rainforest fires

View Galleries
-
5 fast facts about Christian Serratos, the actress set to play Selena in upcoming Netflix series
-
Every leading lady who has played Selena on screen
-
Demi Lovato celebrates her 27th birthday with Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato is ringing in her 27th birthday like a rockstar! The singer celebrated the special occasion with fellow singer Ariana Grande and attended...
-
Camila Alves McConaughey bonds with her suegra as she turns 87
Camila Alves McConaughey is bonding with her mother-in-law! The 37-year-old Brazilian-American model is currently vacationing in...
-
Shakira's dance workout is fueled by this surprising treat
Shakira is hitting the gym! The Colombian singer, who works out with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser to get her rock hard abs, took to her social media...