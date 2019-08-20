Mindy Kaling and daughter Katherine have stylish twinning moment in rare new pic

View Galleries
What Beyoncé does and doesn't do as a parent
When it comes to raising her children, Beyoncé has taken after her own mother Tina Knowles Lawson. Tina opened up to Us Weekly about her...
Penélope Cruz says she accepts fewer movie roles 'to raise my children myself'
Penélope Cruz has cut back on making movies since becoming a mother. The Spanish actress, who shares six-year-old daughter Luna and eight-year-old...
Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter is all grown up and glamorous at Fendi show
Catherine Zeta-Jones recently enjoyed a glamorous mother-daughter date with her 16 year old, Carys Douglas. The pair stepped out in Rome for the Fendi...
David and Harper Beckham are father-daughter 'goals' at Women's World Cup: See photos
Daddy-daughter date goals. David Beckham enjoyed quality time with his soccer-loving little girl, Harper, on Thursday, June 27, at the 2019 FIFA...
Shakira and Gerard Piqué's kids meet sharks—and their reaction is hilarious!
Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s sons Milan and Sasha made some unexpected friends during their summer vacation: sharks. The FC Barcelona soccer player...