View 2 pics | Back to story

Mindy Kaling and daughter Katherine have stylish twinning moment in rare new pic

...
Mindy Kaling and daughter Katherine have stylish twinning moment in rare new pic
You're reading

Mindy Kaling and daughter Katherine have stylish twinning moment in rare new pic

1/2
'El secreto de Selena' star Maya Zapata: I spoke to her in my dreams
Next

'El secreto de Selena' star Maya Zapata: I spoke to her in my dreams
Mindy Kaling reveals daughter Katherine's nickname in rare new photo
© Instagram

Mindy Kaling reveals daughter Katherine's nickname in rare new photo

Mindy Kaling shared a new photo featuring her daughter Katherine. The pair modeled their new sparkling shoes.

Mindy Kaling reveals daughter Katherine's nickname in rare new photo
© Instagram

Mindy Kaling reveals daughter Katherine's nickname in rare new photo

The actress revealed her daughter's nickname, "Kit." Mindy welcomed her first child in December 2017.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries